PM Modi plays football with youngsters in Sikkim, calls it ‘energising session’

1 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays football with boys and girls in Sikkim, on Tuesday morning. (X/@narendramodi)

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning, played football with budding talents, and described the soccer session as "energising".

Modi shared on social media a few photographs in which he is seen playing soccer with youngsters.

2 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays football with boys and girls in Sikkim, on Tuesday morning. (X/@narendramodi)

"Nothing like playing some football with my young friends in Sikkim on a lovely Gangtok morning! Clearly, an energising football session with these youngsters!" the PM said on X.

3 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays football with boys and girls in Sikkim, on Tuesday morning. (X/@narendramodi)

Modi also took a photograph with the players, with the Lok Bhawan building seen in the background.

PM Modi said, "The government is making all efforts to augment sports infrastructure in Sikkim and hone talents, especially in football and archery."

4 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays football with boys and girls in Sikkim, on Tuesday morning. (X/@narendramodi)

PM Modi said his government was not only committed to its "Act East" policy but was resolved to 'Act Fast' for the eight northeast states, which he described as India's 'Ashtalakshmi' -- representing the multifaceted nature of prosperity, wealth, and auspiciousness.

5 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays football with boys and girls in Sikkim, on Tuesday morning. (X/@narendramodi)

Asserting that tourism was the mainstay of Sikkim's economy, the prime minister, while addressing the closing ceremony of celebrations to mark the golden jubilee of the state's statehood, said his government's focus is on boosting its connectivity, which would increase tourist inflow.

"The government is committed to augmenting Sikkim's infrastructure, including building an expressway from West Bengal's Bagdogra, and a ring road in Gangtok to increase tourist inflow," Modi told the gathering.

6 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays football with boys and girls in Sikkim, on Tuesday morning. (X/@narendramodi)

He also said that ropeway and skyways projects are on the anvil for the state, while an expressway would be built in Nathula to ensure more tourist inflow.

"Sikkim has immense scope in eco-wellness tourism, which the government is promoting. As many as 1,000 homestays are being built, and adventure tourism is getting an infrastructure boost."

7 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays football with boys and girls in Sikkim, on Tuesday morning. (X/@narendramodi)

Describing Sikkim as the heaven of the East, the prime minister appealed to tourists to visit the state for its natural beauty, especially its diverse orchids.

8 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays football with boys and girls in Sikkim, on Tuesday morning. (X/@narendramodi)

Later, he launched development projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore in Sikkim while attending the closing ceremony of the state's 50 years of statehood celebrations.