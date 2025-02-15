Jena Pandya and Ashley Day to headline Aditya Chopra's 'Come Fall in Love-The DDLJ Musical'

Actors Jena Pandya and Ashley Day will feature as Simran and Roger in the upcoming Aditya Chopra-directed "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" musical "Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical", slated to commence at Manchester Opera House from May 29.

The musical is based on Chopra's 1995 "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" which is marking 30 years from its release this year. The musical is also a collaboration between the YRF banner and the 'Railway 200' campaign, celebrating 200 years of the modern railway system in the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starring two of India's most loved stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, "DDLJ" was extensively shot in the UK, with one of the key scenes being filmed at the King’s Cross Railway Station. The celebration of the milestones in the same year led to the collaboration of YRF and 'Railway 200'.

The plot of the musical revolves around Simran (Pandya), a young British Indian woman who finds herself engaged to a family friend in India as an arranged marriage. But later falls in love with a British man named Roger (Day).

"It is a true romantic comedy. The script is incredibly funny and full of heart and what l love most is how it shows two cultures, each staying true to their roots while embracing something bigger than themselves. The music has this unbelievable mix of musical theatre and Punjabi pop, something I've never seen done on stage," Day said in a statement.

"The show is about family, love, empathy, and fighting for what truly matters. True honest love! Especially in today's world, that message feels more relevant than ever," the "Dynasty" star added.

The musical will conclude on June 21.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.