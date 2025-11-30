‘Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat’ teaser: Jeet’s rebellious prisoner takes down goons single-handedly

Tollywood actor Jeet dropped the first teaser of his upcoming film Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat on Sunday to mark his 47th birthday.

The one-minute-14-second-long video shows Jeet playing a rebellious prisoner, who does not flinch from taking down goons single-handedly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Presenting the #RoyalReveal as Ananta Singh in @nandy_movies x @JeetzFilmworks. Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat. A film by @basupathikrit @tota_rc #pradipkumarnandy,” Jeet captioned his post on X.

Directed by Pathikrrit Basu and written by Aritra Banerjee, Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat is a biographical film based on the life of Bengali freedom fighter Ananta Singh. The narrative traces the journey of a mysterious, highly skilled man whose identity shifts in the public eye between that of a revolutionary and a robber.

Told through a series of flashbacks, the film retraces Ananta’s past as a freedom fighter mentored by Surya Sen. In the years after Independence, disheartened by rampant corruption and the oppression of ordinary people, he began targeting banks and influential figures to use the stolen wealth to help the poor.

Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat will hit screens next year. The film, which went on floors in October, is presented by Nandy Movies and Jeetz Filmworkz.

Actor Tota Roy Chowdhury is also expected to play a key role in the film.

Jeet last starred in the Netflix series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, created by Neeraj Pandey.