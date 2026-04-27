Jaz Sinclair reacts to ‘Gen V’ cancellation: ‘There’s so much I wanna say’

American actress Jaz Sinclair has expressed gratitude to fans following the cancellation of Prime Video series Gen V, a spinoff of The Boys.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sinclair wrote, “There’s so much I wanna (and will) say, but for today I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’m so happy you’re here, and I’m so grateful for this incredible experience.”

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Sinclair starred in Gen V as Marie Moreau, a powerful supe capable of controlling blood and manipulating muscular tissue. Her character’s arc saw her attempting to uncover the truth behind Godolkin University, eventually joining the Starlighter resistance against Homelander, played by Antony Starr, by the end of Season 2.

Confirming future plans for the characters, executive producers Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg said in a statement, “While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we’re committed to continuing the Gen V characters’ stories in The Boys Season 5 and other VCU projects on the horizon. You’ll see them again.”

Gen V premiered in 2023, with its second season airing between September and October 2025. Several characters from the show are expected to appear in upcoming episodes of the fifth and final season of The Boys, as per Variety.

Set at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, Gen V followed young supes training for a chance to join The Seven. The ensemble cast included Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Sean Patrick Thomas and Hamish Linklater.

With The Boys set to conclude with its ongoing season, the prequel series Vought Rising remains the only current in-universe project. The show will follow the exploits of Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles, and Stormfront, portrayed by Aya Cash, in the 1950s, and is expected to premiere in 2027.