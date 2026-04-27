‘Best actress we have in the country’: Aamir Khan heaps praises on Sai Pallavi

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan praised actress Sai Pallavi at a promotional event for his latest production Ek Din, calling Pallavi “the best actress we have in our country today”.

The actor-producer was speaking at a musical event held at SNDT College in Mumbai, where he also performed the film’s title track, originally sung by Arijit Singh with music by Ram Sampath.

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Khan appeared emotional as the film’s trailer was played.

"As a producer, I feel so grateful for the intensity and the honesty with which each person has worked (in Ek Din). I know we are missing Arijit here, he sings so well. But Ram has given such great music,” he said.

“Sai has done such an amazing job. You will get absolutely blown and I feel, if I were to speak from my heart, that Sai is the best actress we have in our country today. Junaid has also done well but I cannot say much as he is my son,” Khan added.

Khan thanked the cast and crew, saying the film has been made with sincerity and will now be judged by audiences.

Ek Din is directed by Sunil Pandey, a former manager to Khan who also assisted on films such as Taare Zameen Par, Delhi Belly and Rang De Basanti.

Sai Pallavi, making her Hindi film debut with the project, said she was both excited and nervous.

“Thank you Aamir sir for putting me in the space like this, for making me a part of this film where I am able to enjoy... This is going to be my first Hindi film and I am actually a quite nervous but it's an absolutely beautiful journey. Thank you so much the whole team, Junaid was absolutely a beautiful co-star and an obedient child actually,” she said.

Ek Din marks Junaid’s third outing after Maharaj and Loveyaapa. He said he had a “lovely time” working on the romantic drama alongside Pallavi.

“Lovely time working with Pallavi, thank you so much. I think I do kind of agree with father, she is probably one of the best actresses we have in our country,” he said.

Ek Din, backed by Aamir and Mansoor Khan, is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1.