‘Jana Nayagan’ audio launch: 30 singers, stars to pay tribute to Vijay at Malaysia event

The audio launch for Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan, which has been titled Jan Neta in Hindi, is set to take place in Malaysia on 27 December, the makers announced on Friday.

The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Taking place in Kuala Lumpur, the event is likely to be Vijay’s final audio launch event for a film. It will feature around 30 singers performing a mix of Vijay’s most popular songs alongside tracks from the upcoming film.

The star-studded lineup features SPB Charan, Vijay Yesudas, Tippu, Haricharan, Harish Raghavendra, Krish, Andrea Jeremiah, Shweta Mohan, Saindhavi, and several others.

The makers have shared videos of celebrities arriving in the country on social media.

Several celebrities, including Atlee, Pooja Hegde, Vijay’s parents, and Nelson Dilipkumar, are also set to attend the event.

The event is scheduled to start at 3.30pm Malaysian time and is expected to last close to five hours.

“A dream come true for many of us — including the celebrities — this moment feels unreal. Thalapathy Katcheri is not just an event, it’s an emotion. One last time… Let’s vibe for Thalapathy Katcheri,” reads the caption of a post the makers shared on Instagram.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan, which translates to the people’s leader, is backed by KVN Productions under producer Venkat K. Narayana. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 9 January.

Jana Nayagan is billed as Vijay’s final outing as an actor. Last year, he announced his entry into politics with the launch of political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The ensemble cast also features Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Priyamani and Prakash Raj in key roles.

According to reports, Vijay has lent his voice to a song in the album, marking his fifth collaboration with Anirudh. The track also features rap verses by Asal Kolaar.