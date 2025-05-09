MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'Jailer' actor Vinayakan arrested for drunk, disorderly behaviour; released later

An officer of Anchalummoodu police station said that the actor created a scene while being intoxicated at a hotel where he was staying for his movie shoot

PTI Published 09.05.25, 01:59 PM
Vinayakan

Malayalam actor Vinayakan was on Thursday arrested for allegedly creating a nuisance at a hotel here while under the influence of alcohol and later released on station bail.

An officer of Anchalummoodu police station said that the actor had been staying at the hotel since May 2 as part of a move shoot nearby and during checkout on Thursday, he created a scene at the establishment while intoxicated.

The police were called and he was taken for a medical check-up and then to the Anchalummoodu police station where a case under section 118 (a) (found in a public place, in an intoxicated manner) of the Kerala Police Act was registered against him, the officer said.

"He was over-alcoholic and was shouting at everyone, even the police," he said.

According to visuals on TV channels, the 'Jailer' actor was seen shouting at the police inside the station also.

The officer said that the actor was released on station bail, following one of his associates standing as surety for him.

This is not the first time the actor has been arrested for creating a ruckus while intoxicated.

There have been several similar incidents in the past.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

