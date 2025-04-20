MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jacob Elordi wanted a break from acting but changed his mind after ‘Wuthering Heights’ offer

Directed by Emerald Fennell and co-starring Margot Robbie, the upcoming film is an adaptation of the 1847 novel by Emily Bronte

PTI Published 20.04.25, 02:41 PM
Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi Instagram

"Euphoria" star Jacob Elordi says he planned to take a break from acting but changed his mind when he got approached for "Wuthering Heights".

Elordi, also known for "The Kissing Booth" and "Priscilla", was approached by filmmaker Emerald Fennell for the project, with whom he has previously collaborated for "Saltburn" (2023).

"I was really lucky. I was going to take a break for a while, and then Emerald just very simply texted me, and you can’t run from that text," the 27-year-old actor told IndieWire in an interview.

The upcoming film stars Margot Robbie and is an adaptation of the 1847 novel by Emily Bronte. The plot follows the tumultuous relationship between Catherine Earnshaw (Robbie) and Heathcliff (Elordi).

When asked about his experience of working with the "Barbie" actor, Elordi said, "She’s incredible in the film, she’s a livewire. I’m so, so excited for people to see it. She’s a beautiful actor and she gave so, so much." "Wuthering Heights" is slated to release on February 13, 2026. It also stars Hong Chau, Alison Oliver and Shazad Latif.

