‘No day can ever be the same’: Amitabh Bachchan reflects on life and learning

Learning is an integral part of life, even at the age of 83 for Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, he wrote in his latest blog post recently.

“As long as there is life there is a learning .. learning of matters and obstacles and achievements , the lot. It needs recognition. It needs desire. It requires belief. And eventually - the deed. How many of us can relate to this , is also a learning,” he wrote on his blog on Tumblr.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So .. I learn each day .. for no day can ever be the same. The sooner we can ‘learn’ to contend with it the better,” he added.

On the work front, Amitabh began shooting for Part 2 of Kalki 2898 AD in Hyderabad in February.

Kalki 2 reunites Bachchan with Kamal Haasan on screen after 41 years, following their 1985 film Geraftaar.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD, which hit theatres on June 27, 2024, seamlessly blends science fiction with Indian mythology. Set in a dystopian future, the story follows a group tasked with rescuing the unborn child of lab subject SUM-80, named Kalki.

An endangered civilisation, an autocratic ruler, an immortal warrior, the promise of a saviour — Kalki 2898 AD gathered all the elements for a thrilling ride in its sequel.

The film’s climax delivers a cliffhanger along with a good deal of intrigue in the mid-credits scene.

Bachchan was last seen in Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, which aired on Sony Entertainment Television on August 11, 2025. The show aired Monday to Friday at 9pm and also streamed on Sony LIV.