Jaaved Jaaferi’s upcoming film ‘Mayasabha’ to hit theatres in January

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi’s upcoming film Mayasabha will hit theatres on 30 January, the makers said in a statement on Tuesday.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the film also stars Mohammad Samad, Veena Jamkar and Deepak Damle in key roles.

It offers a “gripping and introspective exploration of human relationships and the illusions that shape human lives”, according to a press release.

Prior to its theatrical release, the film is set to be screened at the Third Eye Asian Film Festival, which will be held from 10 January to 16 January in Mumbai and Thane.

Director Barve said the response to the film has been encouraging. “The audience response so far has been extremely encouraging. Festivals like the third Asian Film Festival and PIFF provide an ideal platform for a film like Mayasabha' to connect with discerning viewers. With the theatrical release on 30th January, we are excited to take the film to a much wider audience,” he said in a statement.

The film is presented and distributed by Pickle Entertainment, led by Sameer Dixit and Rishikesh Bhiringi. It is produced by Zirkon Films.

Jaaved Jaaferi last starred in the 2025 romcom De De Pyaar De 2.