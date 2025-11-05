It’s a wrap for Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav-starrer ‘Tu Yaa Main’

The shooting for Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s upcoming mystery thriller Tu Yaa Main is complete, the makers announced on Wednesday, sharing photos from the wrap party.

The team of Tu Yaa Main celebrated the last day of shooting with a crocodile-themed party, where Shanaya and Adarsh joined in the cake-cutting ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bejoy Nambiar and Anand L. Rai also attended the wrap party.

“Croc crew, signing out! It’s a wrap on Tu Yaa Main,” production banner Colour Yellow Productions wrote on Instagram.

Tu Yaa Main will be directed by Bejoy Nambiar, known for directing movies like Wazir and Dange

Produced by Himanshu Sharma under the banner Colour Yellow Productions, the upcoming film is presented by Aanand L Rai. Further details about the cast are yet to be announced.

Shanaya was last seen in Santosh Singh’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Vikrant Massey. The film marked her acting debut.

Adarsh was last seen in Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon alongside Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora

Tu Yaa Main is scheduled to release next year in 2026 on Valentine’s Day.