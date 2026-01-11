MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Hollywood actress Kate Hudson gained 15 pounds for role in ‘Song Sung Blue’: ‘Was fun’

The film, which also stars Hugh Jackman, is directed by Craig Brewer

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.01.26, 03:24 PM
Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman in ‘Song Sung Blue’

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman in ‘Song Sung Blue’ IMDb

Hollywood star Kate Hudson said she gained 15 pounds to prepare for her role as Claire Sardina in the 2025 musical Song Sung Blue.

The film, which also stars Hugh Jackman, is directed by Craig Brewer and revolves around Mike and Claire Sardina, a real-life couple from Milwaukee who rose to prominence as Lightning & Thunder, a popular Neil Diamond tribute band.

Hudson said the physical transformation was part of fully embracing the character. “This film was fun—I didn’t have to watch what I ate. I put on 15 pounds, just to be nice and soft. It was over the holiday season, so it was perfect,” she told W Magazine in an interview.

The actress added that she stepped away from her usual fitness and skincare routines during filming. “I wasn’t working out much. I stayed away from skincare routines. I just let myself be and enjoyed life. Although I also enjoy life when I'm disciplined and working out too, I'm not going to lie,” she said.

Song Sung Blue traces the journey of the Sardinas as they find unexpected fame performing Neil Diamond songs, with Hudson portraying Claire opposite Jackman’s Mike. The film had its world premiere at the AFI Fest on October 26, 2025, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. It screened as the festival’s closing film.

Kate Hudson Hugh Jackman
