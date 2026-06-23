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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 23 June 2026

Emraan Hashmi announces new horror film ‘Rooh’, first-look teaser out

Directed by Mayank Sharma, ‘Rooh’ marks Hasmi’s comeback to the horror genre after ‘Ek Thi Daayan’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.06.26, 12:47 PM
Emraan Hashmi

A still from ‘Rooh’ YouTube

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is set to return to the horror-franchise with Rooh, he announced on Tuesday. The film is set to release in theatres next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Sharing a first-look teaser on X, Hasmi wrote, “You won’t see it coming.You will feel it forever. #VickedFilms Presents #ROOH Releasing in 2027.In Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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The 52-second-long video opens with a girl’s lifeless body floating mid-air in the woods, as sparks and flames light up the background. The clip concludes with a brief look at Hashmi's character.

Directed by Mayank Sharma, Rooh marks Hasmi’s comeback to the horror genre.

Emraan has starred in several horror films over the years, including Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Raaz 3, Raaz Reboot, and Ek Thi Daayan.

Rooh, penned by Vishal Kapoor and Mayank, is presented by Vicked Films. Further details regarding the film’s cast are kept under wraps.

On the work front, Hashmi will be next seen in Awarapan 2, a sequel to the 2007 film.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, Awarapan 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14. The film is set to clash with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 at the box office.

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