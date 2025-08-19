Guillermo del Toro’s gothic drama 'Frankenstein' to hit Netflix in November

Guillermo del Toro’s gothic drama Frankenstein, starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, and Christoph Waltz, will premiere on Netflix on November 7, the streamer announced on Monday.

Frankenstein is adapted from Mary Shelley’s 1818 eponymous novel. The story revolves around Victor Frankenstein (Oscar), a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature (Jacob) to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

In the upcoming film, Jacob Elordi looks unrecognisable as Frankenstein’s monster. Mia Goth, on the other hand, is set to play Elizabeth Lavenza, Frankenstein’s adopted daughter.

At this year’s Netflix Tudum event, Guillermo del Toro said, “This has been, for me, the culmination of a journey that has occupied most of my life.”

He added, “I first read Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein as a kid and saw [star of the 1931 adaptation] Boris Karloff in, what became for me, an almost religious state. Monsters have become my personal belief system.”

The film also features Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Christian Convery, Charles Dance.