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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 23 June 2026

Google invests $75 million in A24 to develop AI-powered tools for filmmakers

The agreement will provide A24 access to Google DeepMind’s research and infrastructure

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.06.26, 10:45 AM
A24 is known for backing acclaimed films like \\\'Lady Bird\\\', \\\'Moonlight\\\' and the latest hit \\\'Backrooms\\\'

A24 is known for backing acclaimed films like 'Lady Bird', 'Moonlight' and the latest hit 'Backrooms' YouTube

Independent studio A24 has partnered with Google DeepMind to develop artificial intelligence-powered tools for filmmakers, as per US media reports.

Google has invested about USD 75 million in connection with the partnership, an amount comparable to Thrive Capital's investment in A24's last funding round, according to The Wall Street Journal.

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The agreement will provide A24 access to DeepMind’s research and infrastructure, while researchers from the AI unit will work with the studio to create new filmmaking workflows.

The deal does not grant Google access to A24's content library or data.

The partnership comes at a time when entertainment companies are increasingly exploring AI. Disney, Lionsgate and Netflix have all recently pursued AI-related initiatives, ranging from technology partnerships to acquisitions.

A24 partner Scott Belsky, who heads the studio's technology division A24 Labs, said the collaboration is aimed at enhancing creative processes rather than reducing production costs.

“We think there are better uses that preserve creative control and support risk-taking,” he told the Journal, adding that the new tools “won’t look anything like the prompted generation type of AI that people feel uncomfortable with.”

Belsky said many AI companies have incorrectly marketed their products as ways to make filmmaking cheaper and faster. A24 Labs is currently developing applications such as AI-generated storyboards and other tools intended to assist filmmakers during production.

DeepMind executives said the collaboration could help unlock new innovations in filmmaking.

“We believe breakthroughs happen when you get technology into the hands of the best minds in the field,” Eli Collins, a vice president of product for DeepMind, said.

A24 is known for backing emerging filmmakers and producing acclaimed films such as Lady Bird, Moonlight, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Marty Supreme and the recent box-office success Backrooms.

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