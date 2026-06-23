Telegram restored on Google Play Store after temporary ban ends, app functional for some users in India

Instant messaging platform Telegram began functioning for some existing users in India on Tuesday morning, while Google restored the app on its Play Store after the government's temporary ban expired at midnight on June 22.

The app had become accessible to some users even before its return to the Google Play Store. However, Telegram remained unavailable on Apple's App Store till around 10 am. An emailed query sent to Apple did not elicit an immediate response.

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Sources indicated that there has been no change or extension to the government's order that had imposed a blanket ban on Telegram until June 22.

The Centre had ordered the temporary ban on Telegram following its failure to prevent the circulation of fake NEET examination papers, dissemination of misleading information, and other fraudulent activities that impacted the examination process.

Prior to the ban, government officials met Telegram representatives on June 3 and flagged these concerns. Subsequently, the government decided to block the app and its associated web links, including its web version, until June 22.

Telegram has also been directed to block its message-editing feature until June 30.

The NEET re-examination was conducted on June 21, and so far there have been no reports of any fraudulent activity.

Telegram Founder and CEO Pavel Durov had criticised India's IT ministry for banning Telegram for one week because some users shared leaked exam questions. He alleged that Reliance, in which Meta has a partial stake, may have lobbied, along with its competitor WhatsApp, to impose the ban on the company's app in the country.