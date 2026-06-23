Anna Hazare calls Maharashtra RTI rule amendments ‘illegal’, announces hunger strike plan

Veteran social activist Anna Hazare has threatened to launch an indefinite hunger strike from July 5 if the Maharashtra government does not withdraw recent amendments to the state's Right to Information (RTI) Rules, alleging that the changes dilute transparency and undermine the spirit of the RTI Act, 2005.

In a letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, Hazare termed the Maharashtra Right to Information Rules, 2026, as "illegal" and warned that they would "blunt the edge" of the RTI Act by making access to information more difficult for citizens.

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The anti-corruption crusader argued that the amendments notified on June 12 violate the core principles of the landmark transparency law and place unnecessary hurdles before information seekers.

Hazare strongly objected to the increase in RTI application fees, questioning the rationale behind the move.

"RTI is not a revenue-generating law. If fees are raised after 20 years, penalties on officers who deny information should also be increased," he wrote.

He also opposed the provision making identity proof mandatory for applicants, contending that it runs contrary to Section 6(2) of the RTI Act, which does not require citizens to disclose personal details or reasons for seeking information.

According to Hazare, such a requirement could expose whistleblowers and activists to risks and discourage people from using the transparency mechanism.

The activist further criticised the newly introduced "one subject, one application" rule, describing it as unnecessary and burdensome. He also objected to the provision allowing authorities to summarily close repeat applications, saying it could prevent citizens from obtaining complete or updated information.

Among his other concerns were provisions seeking the purpose behind information requests, dismissal of appeals when applicants are absent during hearings, automatic closure of cases upon an applicant's death, and restrictions on legal assistance during proceedings before the Information Commission.

Hazare said the amendments place the burden on citizens rather than addressing shortcomings in the system. He pointed out that Section 4 of the RTI Act, which mandates proactive disclosure of information by public authorities, remains inadequately implemented, forcing citizens to file RTI applications for basic information.

"Making the process more technical, costly and administration-centric will reduce transparency," he said, adding that the amendments were brought without public consultation.

Recalling his long association with the RTI movement, Hazare said he had led several agitations for transparency in Maharashtra since 1998, including hunger strikes in Mumbai, Ralegan Siddhi in Ahilyanagar district and Alandi in Pune.

Warning of a fresh agitation, Hazare said he would not retreat from his stand.

"If the June 12 amendments are not revoked immediately, I will begin my fast on July 5 at Yadav Baba Temple, Ralegan Siddhi, even if it costs my life," the letter stated.

Hazare urged the Maharashtra government to withdraw the amended rules and focus on strengthening proactive disclosure of information instead of imposing additional restrictions on RTI applicants.