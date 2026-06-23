Tata Electronics hit by cyber breach; Apple, Tesla info leaked in major security scare

Tata Electronics said on Monday it had detected a recent “cybersecurity incident”, after researchers said World Leaks posted purported component design and specification papers of Apple and Tesla, both customers of the group.

The ransomware group has posted more than 200,000 files on the dark web, the security researchers told Reuters.

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“A few weeks ago, Tata Electronics identified a cybersecurity incident on some of our systems. Our response protocols were deployed immediately, and the incident has had no impact on our operations across businesses, which remain unaffected,” Tata Electronics told Reuters.

Apple was investigating the breach, and a “full analysis was going on”, a source familiar with the matter said, adding that Tata had received a ransom demand related to the incident.

The breach is the latest setback for Apple’s supply chain in India, where Tata faces scrutiny over alleged contamination of farmlands near one of its iPhone parts plants.

World Leaks, which has previously claimed responsibility for a Nike break-in, said on its dark net website that it was publishing stolen data from Tata Electronics. The World Leaks website says the Tata Electronics data comprises more than 200,000 files totalling over 630 gigabytes. A database on its website shows several purported Apple files and folders, some titled “com.apple.factorydata”, and documents referring to “material specification”.

Cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia, who reviewed the files, said they also contain emails, event logs spanning several years and passport copies of employees, including foreign nationals.