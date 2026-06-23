‘Klara and the Sun’ trailer: Jenna Ortega plays a robot designed to prevent loneliness

The trailer for filmmaker Taika Waititi's dystopian science-fiction film Klara and the Sun, starring Jenna Ortega, Amy Adams and Natasha Lyonne, was dropped by Sony Pictures on Monday.

Based on the eponymous bestselling novel by Kazuo Ishiguro, the film follows Klara (Ortega), a robot designed to prevent loneliness. The story revolves around a mother (Adams), who purchases the robot for her daughter Josie (Mia Tharia), a young girl suffering from a mysterious illness.

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The cast also includes Aran Murphy, son of Cillian Murphy, and Steve Buscemi.

Sony's 3000 Pictures acquired the screen rights to Ishiguro's novel in July 2020. Screenwriter Dahvi Waller was announced to adapt the book in March 2021, while Ishiguro serves as an executive producer on the project.

The film is produced by David Heyman, Garrett Basch and Waititi through Heyday Films. Elizabeth Gabler and Aislinn Dunster are overseeing the project for Sony Pictures' 3000 Pictures banner.

Another Ishiguro novel, Never Let Me Go, was previously adapted into a 2010 film starring Carey Mulligan, Andrew Garfield, Keira Knightley and Ella Purnell.

Ortega was most recently seen in the A24 dark comedy Death of a Unicorn. She also stars in the hit Netflix series Wednesday, whose second season premiered last year, with a third season currently in development.

Klara and the Sun is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 23.