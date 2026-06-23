Hugh Jackman's ‘The Sheep Detectives’ set for Prime Video premiere this week

Hugh Jackman-starrer The Sheep Detectives is set to begin its digital run on Prime Video after its theatrical release earlier this year.

The streaming platform will premiere the mystery-comedy film on June 24.

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Jackman shared the update on his Instagram account. “The Sheep Detectives are coming to your house. June 24th @primevideo #thesheepdetectives,” he captioned the post.

Directed by Kyle Balda, the film features an ensemble cast including Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Tosin Cole, Hong Chau, Emma Thompson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Chris O'Dowd, Regina Hall, Patrick Stewart, Bella Ramsey, Brett Goldstein and Rhys Darby.

The screenplay and screen story are by Craig Mazin.

According to the film's synopsis, George (Jackman) is a shepherd who reads detective novels to his sheep every night, believing they are incapable of understanding the stories. However, when a mysterious incident disrupts life on the farm, the sheep decide to investigate the case themselves.

The Sheep Detectives is based on Leonie Swann's 2005 novel Three Bags Full and is written by Mazin.

The film was released in theatres on May 8.