Bengal budget: New road, metro projects in infra boost; airports in Purulia, Malda, Balurghat

The Suvendu Adhikari government’s first budget on Monday pushed infrastructure development, riding the “double-engine” model to raise the capital expenditure allocation by 55 per cent over the previous year and announcing dozens of road, rail and waterway projects.

While the previous government spent ₹26,866 crore on capital expenditure in 2025-26 (revised estimates), this year’s proposed outlay is ₹41,699 crore.

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Presenting the budget, finance minister Swapan Dasgupta stressed several key projects, particularly those aimed at boosting connectivity, crucial to industrial growth and the linking of major destinations with rural areas.

Dasgupta said Bengal’s first BJP government would harness the Narendra Modi government’s Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment to secure more infrastructure funds. The state plans to seek ₹10,000 crore from the Centre for capital-intensive projects.

Airports

Dasgupta said his government would identify 1,000-1,500 acres of land near Kalyani for a new airport.

“Kolkata airport is facing significant passenger congestion, and there is a need for a second airport (near) Kolkata to boost the regional economy,” he told the Assembly.

He also proposed new airports in Purulia, Balurghat and Malda under the Centre’s Udan (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, apart from the expansion of Cooch Behar airport.

Government sources said that having airports in the district towns was crucial to promoting robust industrialisation.

The state is prioritising air connectivity in regions boasting ample land and potential for new industries.

The government will also provide 25 acres and 37 acres of land to the Hasimara and Kalaikunda air force stations, respectively, for expansion and development.

Elevated corridor

Dasgupta proposed a ₹900 crore, 7.41km Chingrighata-New Town Elevated Corridor as a way of easing the chronic traffic congestion near Chingrighata.

The allocation covers elevated parking facilities, noise barriers, bridge health monitoring systems and CCTV surveillance, among others.

Metro

Techno-economic feasibility studies will be carried outfor Metro links between Durgapur and Asansol, and between Siliguri and Jalpaiguri — both longstanding demands from residents.

An Asansol-Durgapur Metro will improve connectivity in one of south Bengal’s biggest industrial hubs. A Metro in north Bengal can boost tourism and urban mobility.

Freight corridor, roads

“The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor linking Dankuni with Ludhiana has been implemented by the Government of India. Our government will take proactive measures to resolve bottlenecks, including issues related to land acquisition, complete the final linkage between Andal and Dankuni, and develop Dankuni as a multi-modal logistics hub,” Dasgupta said.

“In addition, the state government will take proactive measures to implement the Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor.”

Dasgupta also announced a strategic 35km road corridor project between Dankuni Junction and Mogra in Hooghly district. The project will include a three-lane Baidyabati road overbridge apart from multiple flyovers, underpasses and other supporting infrastructure. The total cost is estimated at ₹1,850 crore.

The finance minister said his government had sanctioned ₹800 crore for a new four-lane bridge over the Mayurakshi on NH14 in Birbhum that will span both the river’s main canals. The bridge will improve connectivity between central and north Bengal.

A sum of ₹1,200 crore has been proposed for building a bridge over the Bhagirathi, connecting Kalna in East Burdwan with Santipur in Nadia. It will link the agrarian belts of Burdwan and Birbhum with the river’s eastern bank. The government has also allocated ₹100 crore for building a bridge between Nandigram and Haldia.

Waterways

Dasgupta proposed ₹100 crore for improving the jetties along the Bhagirathi and the Hooghly and develop connecting roads from the jetties to rural markets.

“This will have a positive impact on the rural economy and on the transportation of goods through waterways,” he said.

The state also plans to encourage a shift of freight transport to rivers, which could reduce road congestion in Calcutta and lower emissions and transport costs.

Dasgupta proposed the construction of roll-on/roll-off terminals — which allow cargo to be driven directly onto and off a vessel via ramps — along the Shalimar-Garden Reach stretch. The idea is to reduce traffic pressure on the Vidyasagar Setu and key roads in Calcutta and Howrah.

Solar energy

A large floating solar photovoltaic project will be set up with a Battery Energy Storage System at Bakreswar Dam in Birbhum at an estimated ₹2,000 crore. The government also plans rooftop solar power systems in 2 lakh households across the state.

Sundarbans

The government will prioritise infrastructure development in the Sundarbans, 54 of whose 104 islands are inhabited. Dasgupta proposed a budget allocation of ₹100 crore for building pontoon-based jetties and related connectivity infrastructure.