Comedy crowd

We have known him as a popular child actor, a celebrated choreographer and a successful filmmaker. Now Ahmed Khan is on the brink of the release of what is undoubtedly his most ambitious film yet — Welcome to the Jungle, the latest in the hit Welcome franchise, which releases on June 26 and brings more than 27 actors together, including the likes of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever and Arshad Warsi, to name a few. A t2 chat with Ahmed.

The trailer of Welcome to the Jungle piques curiosity instantly. In an age where the entire story of a film is revealed in the trailer, what made you opt for the opposite route?

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People know this film has been in the making for a long time. They have been expecting it to be a certain kind of film, but the trailer has left them saying: “This looks different.” It took them by surprise because it looks fresh and new. While it is a madcap comedy, the trailer is presented in a way that doesn’t make the film look haphazard, it seems quite well planned and implemented in the right way.

It took us about two-and-a-half years to get the dates of the 27-plus actors that we have in the film. We have tried to ensure that the end product does justice to every actor and to the vision we have had for the film.

The audience is expecting a humorous film, especially with the kind of names involved. The trailer is just a part of it, the film has much, much more. We have avoided putting in a lot of things because we want viewers to discover it in the theatres.

Did you take a long break after making this film? Handling close to 30 actors in a film of this scale must have been a huge challenge...

For me, my holiday is my room. I love spending time with my wife and my kids. After this, I want to make a smaller film, something which is less taxing. Also, I will be concentrating on my son’s (Azaan) launch as an actor.

Welcome to the Jungle credits actor-filmmaker Neeraj Vora, the man behind many a cult Bollywood comedy who passed away in 2017, for its story. What is the story behind that?

Neeraj Vora, Firoz bhai (Firoz Nadiadwala, producer) and I started writing this story more than a decade ago. It was a year before Neeraj became unwell. We would have our sessions and keep writing the script day after day. We somehow knew that this would turn out to be Neeraj’s last film and he wrote it with all his heart. Even when he was bedridden, he would keep coming up with ideas.

He wanted the audience to relive all the nostalgic events of cinema that we have been watching all our lives through this film. But he told us that we needed the right cast — and a big cast. And when he narrated the story to us, we said: “Yes dude, we do need a big cast for this!” (Laughs) And then we went down the full nostalgic route and got all the names that we have in this film. I hope people come in huge numbers to watch it.

What was the most difficult bit of getting such a humongous cast together and ensuring you do justice to all of them?

We actually finished doing the primary casting in a week or 10 days. That is because everyone you see in the film wanted to be part of it from the get-go. They wanted to come on board for the sake of fun, and when they heard the story, they were even more sold on the project. They were like: “There is so much meat for all of us!” And somehow the casting became very organic because the actors themselves got involved. Each one who was signed turned around and said: “Let’s ask this actor, too, to be a part of the film,” or “You should cast this actress also.” Then someone would call up and ask: “Hey, why am I missing from the cast?!” So it just kept on adding like this! Casting wasn’t tough, the challenge was to get their dates together. In 80 per cent of the film, all the actors are together. That was tough.

Hera Pheri to Housefull — Akshay Kumar has led many a successful comedy franchise. Was he always the first choice for Welcome to the Jungle, one that also marks his return to the Welcome franchise?

Always, always. He is such a master of this genre, and not only slapstick. He has done straight-up comedies, dark humour, poker-faced comedy, screenplay-driven comedy.... In today’s times, I don’t think any mainstream leading man can challenge Akshay Kumar when it comes to comedy. He knows timing, meter and pitch perfectly. He does loud comedy without making it seem too loud. He has huge comedic control and is really peaking now. No one can replace him.

For ’90s kids, seeing Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty in the same film is super nostalgic. Was it the same for you?

They have done films together in permutations and combinations, but all three of them being together in the same film after 30 years is definitely special. More than anything, it is friendship that has brought them together. For my sake, they all just walked in without asking any questions.

It was nostalgic for me to bring together some others as well. I have made most of them dance to my songs (Ahmed is also a celebrated choreographer). Tusshar Kapoor’s debut, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, was with me. Aftab (Shivdasani) and I, of course, acted together as kids in Mr. India. I have directed Disha Patani in Baaghi 2. Jackie (Jacqueline Fernandez) and I have given some amazing songs together, be it Chittiyaan kalaiyaan (from Roy) or the Kick song (Jumme ki raat). They are all very close to me. It was also such a pleasure to work with Paresh Rawal, who is only getting better at his craft.

And you are saying there were no ego issues and tantrums with so many stars on set?

My team is very good, they always have my back during shoot. Their rapport with the stars was so good that all issues, if any, were resolved at their level itself. That helped me relax and make the film I set out to make.

As a filmmaker today, what do you think the Bollywood audience really wants to spend money on and watch in the theatres?

No one really knows in what direction the audience thinks. At the end of the day, when I reach home, I don’t know what is going to come up from my family. In the same way, no one in the business can predict how the audience will react to a film. You have to arrive in theatres to know that, for better or for worse. These days adult films (with ‘A’ certification) are doing business of ₹800-crore. That really smashes so many myths. Our job is to keep delivering films to the best of our ability.

Honestly, completing a film in itself makes one a filmmaker. Everyone can come up with an idea or a story but to implement it, one needs manpower and machinery. You need the talent, the equipment and you need to be a competent filmmaker. We may not be sure what is in the public’s mind, but as filmmakers, we have to be confident.

Is it tougher to get a film on the floors in today’s times than it was in the past?

Yes, it is a very big thing to get a film on the floors. Many a times, you will find yourself loitering around producers’ offices with a script for years. Then the producer or the studio has to like it, the actor has to like it, the actor will then give his changes.... Then as a director, you may say: “I don’t want to make these changes.” So you change the actor! (Laughs) It is a long and arduous process.

Once you get past that stage, you have to sign other actors, adjust dates, finally start shooting if everything falls into place. At any given time, making a film involves 300-400 people working together. Anything can go wrong at any time and the shooting can stop. It is a gamble and there is always an issue waiting round the corner.

What would you count as the turning point for you as a filmmaker?

That would be Baaghi 2 (2018) opening to ₹25-crore. It just hit it out of the park and went on to close around ₹175-crore. It was an action film with a relatively new boy (Tiger Shroff) and it really shook the box office. It was overwhelming for all of us.



My favourite Bollywood comedy with an ensemble cast is...

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