Goa to host third edition of WAVES International Short Film Festival

Goa will host the third edition of the WAVES International Short Film Festival (Goa-India 3.0) from May 7 to 10, organisers said on Sunday.

Addressing a news conference in Panaji, organisers said the event has received 632 entries from across the globe, "which reflected the festival's rising international appeal and the increasing enthusiasm for short film-making".

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Festival Director Amol Ajgaonkar said the scale and diversity of submissions marked a significant milestone for the platform.

"The response this year reflects how WAVES is steadily expanding its reach and becoming a recognised space for filmmakers worldwide. 632 entries have been received from across the globe for this edition," he said.

A major attraction of the festival is the "60 Hours Challenge", now in its fifth edition, wherein participants are required to conceptualise and complete a short film within 60 hours, covering scripting, casting, shooting, editing and final submission.

Organisers said 50 teams have registered for the challenge this year, of which 42 successfully completed and submitted their films.

The Goa edition builds on the momentum of the previous festival held in Dehradun and further strengthens the coastal state's position as a centre for creative expression and film culture, they said.

The presser was attended by jury members Gurpal Singh, Ashok Rane, Sharmad Raiturkar, Goa-based international filmmaker Grant Davis, and co-organiser Rajaram Gopal Turi.

Noted film critic and Indian Film Academy founder-director Ashok Rane said film festivals have seen steady growth across India over the past decade, with platforms like WAVES creating opportunities for collaboration and new storytelling experiments.

Jury member Raiturkar highlighted the improving quality of short films and the growing use of AI-based tools and digital formats, while encouraging young creators to take initiative.

Gurpal Singh said short films often serve as a gateway into mainstream cinema, inspiring many to pursue filmmaking more seriously.

International filmmaker Grant Davis said the submissions reflected diversity and originality, adding that compelling stories can be created even with limited resources.





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