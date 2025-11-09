‘Did not feel any discomfort’: Girija Oak on filming intimate scene with Gulshan Devaiah

Actress Girija Oak Godbole opened up about filming an intimate scene with actor Gulshan Devaiah for the upcoming series Therapy Sherapy, during a recent interview.

In a conversation with media outlet Lallantop, Girija recalled how Gulshan went out of his way to ensure her comfort during the shoot.

“I did not feel even one milligram of discomfort with Gulshan,” Girija told journalist Saurabh Dwivedi.

“When an intimate scene has to be shot on a set, there is usually an intimacy coordinator. Everything is discussed beforehand and the makers try their best to ensure the comfort of the actors. However, once the camera starts rolling, things can sometimes enter a grey area. I had to shoot such a scene with Gulshan for Therapy Sherapy. We were playing a married couple for whom sex is perfunctory like other day-to-day activities. We were fully clothed. So, there was anyway very little discomfort,” she shared.

The 37-year-old actress went on to describe Gulshan’s efforts to make her feel comfortable. “Gulshan, being Gulshan, made sure that I was not uncomfortable at all. He brought different pillows from his vanity van and from around the set asked me to select one so that we could place it between us during the shooting of the scene. I chose one. However, when the scene was being shot, the pillow was causing disturbance. But, Gulshan did not refuse to use it. It was me who asked him if I could remove it and he agreed, given it would not be uncomfortable for me at all,” she said.

“He made me feel so comfortable that I can talk about it on camera,” Girija added.

Therapy Sherapy is created by Palak Bhambri. The release date of the series is yet to be announced.