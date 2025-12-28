MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 28 December 2025

Himachal: Pilot killed in paragliding accident at Bir Billing, tourist injured

According to officials of the Bir Billing Paragliding Association, the paraglider developed a technical malfunction shortly after take off, lost balance mid-air, and crashed near the road below the launch site

PTI Published 28.12.25, 09:43 AM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

An experienced pilot was killed when a tandem paraglider developed a technical malfunction shortly after take off and crashed near the road below the launch site in Kangra district, officials said.

The incident occurred at the internationally renowned Bir Billing paragliding site.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident occurred on Friday evening when a tandem paraglider took off from the Billing launch point.

According to officials of the Bir Billing Paragliding Association, the paraglider developed a technical malfunction shortly after take off, lost balance mid-air, and crashed near the road below the launch site. The pilot died while the accompanying tourist sustained injuries.

The pilot, identified as Mohan Singh, a resident of Barot in Mandi district, was critically injured in the crash.

Local residents and rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted both the pilot and the tourist to a hospital.

However, Singh succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital, while the tourist was reported to be out of danger after receiving first aid.

A case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Authorities are examining whether the incident was caused by a technical fault, human error, or weather-related factors.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about safety arrangements at adventure sports destinations, especially regarding regular equipment checks, pilot certification, and strict adherence to safety protocols.

District Tourism Development Officer, Kangra, Vinay Kumar said all documents and information related to the accident have been sought from the marshals and technical advisors stationed at the site.

"Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation report," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Himachal Pradesh Pilot Death Paragliding
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian vaccine maker seeks review of Australian alert on counterfeit rabies shots

Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) said it had itself flagged a counterfeiting incident involving a single batch of its anti-rabies vaccine Abhayrab in January, and said the Australian advisory could create “anxiety and mistrust” among the public and healthcare professionals
Abhishek Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

EC said 1.36 cr voters had discrepancies. Release the list if there are 1 crore Rohingyas

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT