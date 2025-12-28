‘Game of Thrones copied it’: Salman Khan’s ‘Battle of Galwan’ teaser draws parallels with Battle of the Bastards scene

The teaser of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan has sparked a meme fest on social media, with netizens comparing the actor gearing up to fight oncoming Chinese troops with that of Jon Snow’s iconic charge in the ‘Battle of the Bastards’ episode from Game of Thrones.

The one-minute-12-second-long-teaser opens with a powerful voiceover of the Bollywood actor delivering patriotic dialogue as scenes showing the valley of Ladakh play in the background. He walks bravely towards the enemies with his battalion behind him. He picks up a stick and prepares to strike the Chinese troops with it.

The scene instantly reminded fans of The Battle of the Bastards sequence from Game of Thrones where Jon Snow (Kit Harington) stands alone with a sword as enemy troops charge towards him.

Drawing parallels between the two scenes, a netizen wrote on X, “Salman Khan giving expressions as if he is going to propose a Chinese chick! Battle of Galwan teaser = Game of Thrones.”

Another X user praised the actor, saying, “No offense to Game of Thrones, but Salman has acted way better than Jon Snow.”

“The only man from Bollywood who can justify this GOAT scene from GOT,” another shared.

“Game of thrones copied this masterpiece,” wrote a fan on X.

Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. In the film, Salman is set to play a fearless Indian Army officer. He unveiled the first-look poster of the film in July.

Battle of Galwan is slated to hit theatres on 17 April, 2026.

Alongside Salman, the film stars Chitrangda Singh in a key role. Himesh Reshammiya is expected to score music for the film.

According to media reports, Salman has also undergone low-oxygen training to prepare for the shoot at high altitude. Most of the scenes are going to be shot in the terrains of Leh and Ladakh.

Salman last starred in A.R. Murugadoss’s Sikandar opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The actioner, bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, collected Rs 110 crore nett in India and Rs 184.6 crore gross worldwide, as per trade figures.

Currently, the actor is hosting the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 19.