Decided to give up cinema to stand up for fans: Vijay at ‘Jana Nayagan’ audio launch

Actor-politician Vijay on Saturday said he had decided to “give up cinema” to “stand up” for his fans, delivering an emotional address at the audio launch of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan.

“When I entered the cinema, I thought I was building a small sand house here. But you all have built me a palace. Fans helped me build a fort… That’s why I’ve decided to stand for them. For the fans who gave up everything for me, I’m giving up cinema itself,” he said.

The audio launch, held on 27 December, drew nearly one lakh fans and entered the Malaysian Book of Records for the largest audience at such an event.

Malaysia is home to the world’s largest Tamil diaspora after Sri Lanka.

Thanking fans, Vijay said, “If you want to succeed in life, you may not need friends, but you need a strong enemy. Only when there's a strong enemy, you become stronger. So, in 2026, history will repeat. Let us be ready to welcome it for the people. Thank you, Malaysia.”

The programme featured live musical performances, emotional tributes and tightened security, with Malaysian police granting permission strictly as an entertainment event under a no-politics directive.

Singers including Tippu, Anuradha Sriram and Saindhavi performed popular tracks, building on the success of singles such as Thalapathy Kacheri and Oru Pere Varalaaru.

At the event, veteran actor Nasser delivered a tearful speech recalling Vijay’s personal support during his son’s recovery and his contribution to the Nadigar Sangam building project. Nasser urged Vijay to reconsider retirement from acting.

Pooja Hegde, Vijay’s co-star in Jana Nayagan, spoke about his professionalism and humility. Music director Anirudh Ravichander presented a 45-minute tribute, performing medleys of Vijay’s chart-topping songs.

Directors Atlee, Nelson and Lokesh Kanagaraj also shared anecdotes about working with the actor.

Jana Nayagan, starring Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Menon, Priyamani and Naren, is slated to release on 9 January, 2026. The film will clash at the box office with Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab and Red Giant Movies’ Parasakthi, featuring Sivakarthikeyan.

The audio launch will be telecast on Zee Tamil on 4 January, 2026.