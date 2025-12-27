Unnao rape victim approaches CBI, alleges investigating officer colluded with Kuldeep Singh Sengar

The victim of the 2017 Unnao rape case, in which former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted, has approached the Central Bureau of Investigation seeking the registration of a First Information Report against the then-investigating officer.

She alleged that the officer was “hand in glove” with Sengar.

The woman also claimed that she and her family were facing threats from various quarters.

In her six-page complaint, the victim alleged that the investigating officer conducted the probe dishonestly, with mala fides, in a manner that could benefit Sengar and the other accused through “deliberate lapses and manipulation of facts introduced, and secure a favourable outcome”.

She claimed that the officer used forged school documents in the chargesheet, showing her as a student of a government school with a different date of birth, whereas she never took admission in that school.

The victim further alleged that the officer mentioned in the chargesheet that she was using the mobile phone of a woman named Heera Singh, even though she never used that phone.

She also stated that several statements were falsely attributed to her in the chargesheet. The survivor, who was a minor at the time of her rape in 2017, said she had filed a complaint earlier as well, but no action was taken against the officer.

Citing the trial court order convicting Sengar, where the court questioned the recording of her statement by the investigating officer, she accused the officer of being “hand in glove” with the accused to save them from prosecution.

The CBI had challenged the observations of the trial court in the Delhi High Court.

During the trial, the CBI had said that the investigating officer’s claims regarding the mobile phone used by the victim were “mere opinion” and not a "conclusive proof", and that merely on that basis “no assumption can be raised that the officer was siding with the accused party”.

"There is more to the story than what meets the eye, as it appears that the investigation was not conducted fairly, and the approach of the IO/CBI leaves an impression that recording of the girl’s statement was with a view to discredit the version of the victim/survivor and her family members in the present case," the court had said.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the release of Sengar, an expelled BJP MLA, on bail pending disposal of his appeal against his conviction in the rape case.

The court suspended his jail term, noting that he had already served seven years and five months.

Sengar, however, will remain in jail as he is also serving a 10-year term for the custodial death of the rape survivor's father.