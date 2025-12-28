Sivaji appears before the Telangana State Commission for Women over ‘sexist’ remarks

Telugu actor Sivaji on Saturday appeared before the Telangana State Commission for Women in Hyderabad following a summons over what the panel termed “inappropriate” remarks made by him at a film event.

During the inquiry, Sivaji tendered an apology for his remarks on women and admitted his mistake, according to a release issued by the Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He stated that he was withdrawing his comments in their entirety and assured that hereafter he would speak about and behave towards women with dignity and respect,” the release said.

During the proceedings, Telangana State Women’s Commission Chairperson Nerella Sharada questioned Sivaji on how harassment could be justified by attributing it to women’s attire.

Sivaji had posted a video on X on 23 December, in which he admitted to having used two “unparliamentary” words inadvertently during his speech and apologised for the same.

The remarks were made at a promotional event for the film Dhandora on 22 December. Taking suo motu cognisance of the issue, the Commission had recently directed Sivaji to appear before it on Saturday.

The remarks were seen as an apparent reference to two female actors being mobbed by crowds at separate events in Hyderabad recently.

The Commission observed that in recent incidents at public events, instead of ensuring protection for women artistes, attention was being diverted towards their attire, while organisers were not being held accountable.

Such remarks were stated to be harmful to society and particularly detrimental to the dignity of women, the release said. The Commission further advised that film producers and directors must act responsibly while portraying women’s roles and costumes in films if there is a sense of responsibility towards women and society.