Kolkata metro's Blue Line services hit again, commuters face major disruption on Sunday morning

According to officials the metro services from Tollygunge to Maidan is currently suspended, the services in Blue Line is presently available between Dakshineswar to Maidan station

Our Web Desk Published 28.12.25, 12:07 PM
A fresh technical glitch crippled services on the Blue Line Metro on Sunday morning, disrupting commutes across the north-south corridor.

The glitch was reported around 11:30 am due to rake failure at Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station.

According to officials the metro services from Tollygunge to Maidan is currently suspended, the services in Blue Line is presently available between Dakshineswar to Maidan station.

A Metro spokesperson said the motorman of a train had to apply sudden emergency brake just before Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station. The cause of the emergency brake application is being investigated.

"Truncated services are being operated between Maidan and Dakshineswar stations. For the safety of passengers, passenger evacuation from the said rake at Tollygunje is going on," the spokesperson said.

"Our engineers are at the spot to restore service along the entire stretch of Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram soon," the spokesperson added.

Passengers, however, remain frustrated with the frequent disruptions, alleging a steady decline in service quality over the past few months despite repeated assurances of improvement.

Angry passengers were seen shouting at metro officials. One said, "This has become an everyday occurrence. At least announce when the services will be restored properly so we can decide whether to leave or wait for the metro."

