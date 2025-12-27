IndiGo cancels 57 flights amid bad weather, operations continue under DGCA monitoring

IndiGo on Saturday cancelled 57 flights across its network, citing “bad weather" at various airports, according to the airline's website.

The airline has also cancelled 13 flights for Sunday, with two of them for "operational reasons", and the remaining largely due to "forecasted bad weather".

The Gurugram-headquartered carrier, which cancelled thousands of flights earlier this month due to stricter norms related to pilots' duty period and rest, has been cancelling some flights for more than a week now on account of "bad weather".

The 57 flights cancelled on Saturday included departures from Chandigarh, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Delhi, Gaya, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur and Pune, among others.

The aviation regulator DGCA has announced the period between December 10 and February 10 next year as the official fog window this winter.

As part of the DGCA fog operations (CAT-IIIB) norms, airlines have to mandatorily roster pilots who are trained to operate in low-visibility conditions, as well as deploy a CAT-IIIB-compliant aircraft fleet for such operations.

Category-III is an advanced navigation system that allows an aircraft to land in foggy conditions.

Category-III-A is a precision instrument approach and landing that enables a plane to land with a runway visual range (RVR) of 200 metres, while Category-III-B allows landing with an RVR of under 50 metres.

IndiGo, whose operations are under DGCA monitoring after the earlier cancellations, is already operating a curtailed schedule in compliance with the government's order.

Under its original winter flight schedule, the airline was permitted to operate 15,014 domestic flights per week, or about 2,144 flights per day, roughly six per cent higher than the 14,158 weekly flights it operated during the summer schedule of 2025.

However, after the massive disruptions, which saw the airline cancelling 1,600 flights on a single day due to new rest norms for pilots, the government cut down the airline's domestic flight schedule by 10 per cent or 214 flights per day.

As a result, IndiGo cannot operate more than 1,930 flights per day on domestic routes under its current winter schedule.