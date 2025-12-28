MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 28 December 2025

Huma Qureshi to play Elizabeth in Yash’s ‘Toxic’; first-look poster out

Also starring Kiara Advani, the upcoming film is set to release in theatres on 19 March, 2026

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.12.25, 12:14 PM
Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi Instagram

Actress Huma Qureshi is set to play the role of Elizabeth in K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, the makers announced on Sunday.

“Introducing Huma Qureshi @humasqureshi as ELIZABETH in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups,” the official X page of the film wrote alongside a poster of the actress from the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster shows Huma sporting a full-length black gown with a distinctive ruffled neckline and a slit in the skirt. The elegant black ensemble contributes to a gothic and haunting atmosphere.

Previously, the makers revealed that actress Kiara Advani is set to play Nadia in the upcoming film.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic also stars Akshay Oberoi in a key role.

Earlier, the makers dropped a teaser of the film which showed Yash smoking a cigar and stepping out of a sleek black car. Dressed in a crisp white suit and a stylish hat, he enters a pub in the next scene. The teaser concludes with a sequence where Yash pours alcohol over a bar dancer.

Toxic is set to release in theatres on 19 March, 2026.

The movie marks Yash's first project since the release of KGF: Chapter 2, a superhit film from Prashanth Neel, which hit theatres in 2022.

RELATED TOPICS

Huma Qureshi Toxic
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian vaccine maker seeks review of Australian alert on counterfeit rabies shots

Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) said it had itself flagged a counterfeiting incident involving a single batch of its anti-rabies vaccine Abhayrab in January, and said the Australian advisory could create “anxiety and mistrust” among the public and healthcare professionals
Abhishek Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

EC said 1.36 cr voters had discrepancies. Release the list if there are 1 crore Rohingyas

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT