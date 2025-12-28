Huma Qureshi to play Elizabeth in Yash’s ‘Toxic’; first-look poster out

Actress Huma Qureshi is set to play the role of Elizabeth in K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, the makers announced on Sunday.

“Introducing Huma Qureshi @humasqureshi as ELIZABETH in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups,” the official X page of the film wrote alongside a poster of the actress from the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster shows Huma sporting a full-length black gown with a distinctive ruffled neckline and a slit in the skirt. The elegant black ensemble contributes to a gothic and haunting atmosphere.

Previously, the makers revealed that actress Kiara Advani is set to play Nadia in the upcoming film.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic also stars Akshay Oberoi in a key role.

Earlier, the makers dropped a teaser of the film which showed Yash smoking a cigar and stepping out of a sleek black car. Dressed in a crisp white suit and a stylish hat, he enters a pub in the next scene. The teaser concludes with a sequence where Yash pours alcohol over a bar dancer.

Toxic is set to release in theatres on 19 March, 2026.

The movie marks Yash's first project since the release of KGF: Chapter 2, a superhit film from Prashanth Neel, which hit theatres in 2022.