BTS member V teases India tour in 2026, sends desi ARMYs into a frenzy

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V on Saturday sent Indian fans into a frenzy after teasing the possibility of the K-pop boy band’s tour in India next year.

During his latest Weverse live interaction on Saturday, V responded to a fan and greeted him with the message, “Namaste, Indian ARMYs. See you next year.”

However, Taehyung did not officially announce the tour dates. The message is making waves on social media among Indian ARMYs who have long been speculating the band’s highly-anticipated India tour.

Fans could not keep their calm after the video went viral. “Omgg. Did we hear right? #V said "Indian ARMY see you next year. My desi ARMYs.. How are we doing?” one of them posted on X. “BTS IS COMING TO INDIA OHMYGOD KIM TAEHYUNG CONFIRMED IT,” another wrote.

V is currently preparing for BTS’s comeback album, slated for a spring 2026 release, along with his bandmates RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook. BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.

V returned to civilian life on 10 June after completing his mandatory South Korean military service.