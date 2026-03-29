Former ‘Bigg Boss 18’ contestant Rajat Dalal ties the knot in dreamy riverbank wedding

Bigg Boss 18 finalist and The 50 star Rajat Dalal has tied the knot with his girlfriend, show photos shared by him on Sunday.

However, the 30-year-old YouTuber and fitness enthusiast has not yet revealed his bride’s identity.

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While Rajat rocked a beige sherwani, his bride looked gorgeous in a red bridal ensemble. The ceremony seems to have taken place on a riverbank.

“A new chapter of my life begins,” Dalal captioned his post on Instagram.

Several celebrities, including Munawar Faruqui, Urvashi Dholakia and Krishna Jackie Shroff, congratulated the newlyweds.

Nikki Tamboli, Rajat's co-contestant on The 50, commented, “Congratulationsssssssssssssss @rajat_9629 so so hapyyyyyyyyyy for youuuuuuuuuu…… stay blessed.”

A record-breaking powerlifter, Rajat has represented India internationally, winning multiple gold medals including at the WPC World Cup in 2018 and 2019. He holds the Classic Raw World Record in deadlift for the 90 kg Junior category.

He finished as the second runner-up in Bigg Boss 18 and was a major contender in the 2026 JioHotstar reality show The 50.