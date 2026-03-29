Aneet Padda’s sister Reet Padda deletes Instagram account amid backlash over ‘Dhurandhar 2’ comments

Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda’s sister Reet Padda has reportedly deleted her Instagram account amid mounting online backlash over her criticism of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, which she described as a “propaganda film” on social media.

At the time of the report was published on Sunday, a search for her handle @reetpadda_ on Instagram yielded no results.

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The controversy began earlier this week after screenshots of Reet’s comments went viral. Responding to another user on Instagram, she criticised Dhurandhar and other films, prompting heavy trolling. Soon after, she had made her account private before it was eventually deleted by her.

While explaining why the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar and the Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files are “propaganda”, Reet wrote, “For Dhurandar, it literally serves as a government-friendly narrative, using political speeches to justify, say, the minor hiccup of demonetisation. Call it propaganda? Yep. Deny it? Not a chance. But maybe your definition of propaganda is...different, who knows.”

About The Kashmir Files and Kerala Files, she added, “The films apparently enjoy a bit of creative math: ‘32,000 women converted to Islam!’ when real cases barely scrape a few hundred. But hey, that's how propaganda works, right? Take a sliver of truth, sprinkle in some absurdly inflated numbers, and suddenly you've got a full blown narrative against a community.”

After the screenshots went viral, netizens started calling out Aneet online, requesting filmmaker Aditya Dhar not to cast the actress in his future films. Social media users are even calling her “anti-national” and “anti-India”.

Aneet shot to fame with Mohit Suri’s 2025 film Saiyaara, in which she starred alongside Ahaan Pandey. The film marked both of their Bollywood debuts.

Dhurandhar 2 sees Ranveer reprising his role as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi.

Set in Lyari, Karachi, a region known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, the original Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of major geopolitical and terror events such as the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also exploring his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.