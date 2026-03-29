MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 29 March 2026

India sends 38,000 MT fuel to Sri Lanka after President Anura Kumara Dissanayake flags supply crisis

The shortage began after Lanka IOC struggled to source fuel from suppliers in the Middle East and Singapore, forcing it to seek urgent supplies from India

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 29.03.26, 04:51 PM
Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Anura Kumara Dissanayake Wikipedia

Sri Lanka has turned to India for help as fuel supplies came under strain due to the West Asia conflict.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week about the disruptions. Soon after, an emergency shipment reached Colombo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 38,000 metric tonnes of fuel, 20,000 MT diesel and 18,000 MT petrol, arrived on Saturday through Indian Oil Corporation’s Sri Lankan unit, Lanka IOC.

Also Read

“Spoke with PM @narendramodi a few days ago about the fuel supply disruptions Sri Lanka is facing due to the Middle East conflict. Grateful for India’s swift support. 38,000 MT of fuel arrived in Colombo yesterday,” Dissanayake posted on social media.

He also thanked external affairs minister S. Jaishankar. “My thanks also to EAM @DrSJaishankar for his close coordination”, he said.

Sri Lanka had earlier reached out to Jaishankar seeking support on energy supplies as the situation in West Asia worsened.

The shortage began after Lanka IOC struggled to source fuel from suppliers in the Middle East and Singapore, forcing it to seek urgent supplies from India. To prevent panic buying, the government introduced a fuel quota from March 15.

Authorities have also taken action against hoarding, with cases filed in different parts of the country. The energy ministry has said current stocks should last till the end of May.

RELATED TOPICS

Anura Kumara Dissanayake West Asia
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

A toothless Iran? Missile and drone strikes show it can still inflict pain

A wave of strikes across the Middle East in recent days shows that Iran has not lost the capacity to retaliate
Anura Kumara Dissanayake
Quote left Quote right

Grateful for India’s swift support. 38,000 MT of fuel arrived in Colombo yesterday

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT