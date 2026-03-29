Vijay Varma-starrer Prime Video series ‘Matka King’ to premiere in April

Vijay Varma-starrer Prime Video series Matka King will premiere on April 17, the streamer announced on Sunday on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

A Prime Original series, Matka King is set in the fast-changing Bombay of the 1960s and chronicles the fictional journey of an enterprising cotton trader who creates a new gambling system, dubbed Matka.

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The series is created by Abhay Koranne and Nagraj Popatrao Manjule. Koranne has written the show while Manjule has directed it.

Matka King also features Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat and Gulshan Grover.

Vineet Kumar Singh, Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishor Kadam, Cyrus Sahukar, Arpita Sethia, Sambhaji Tangade, Ishtiyak Khan, Sanjivv Jotangia and Simran Ashwini also appear in supporting roles.

The series is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashwini Sidwani and Ashish Aryan under the banners of Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat and SMR Productions.

“Matka King is a gripping story of one man’s journey to succeed against all odds in a changing world, told in a way that will surprise audiences,” said Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, co-producer for Matka King, shared, “What drew us to Matka King was the scale and uniqueness of the world it is set in, and the story of an individual navigating ambition, identity, and the pursuit of respect in a rapidly evolving society”.