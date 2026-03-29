Akhil Akkineni’s ‘Lenin’ postponed, to hit theatres in June instead of May

The makers of the upcoming Telugu action-drama Lenin, starring Akhil Akkineni, have postponed the film’s release, pushing it to June 26 from its earlier May 1 date.

Backed by Annapurna Studios and Sithara Entertainments, the film is directed by Murali Kishor Abburu and also stars Bhagyashri Borse alongside Akkineni.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision was taken to avoid a box office clash with Ram Charan’s film Peddi, which is scheduled to release on April 30.

The production banner shared the update through a post on its official X handle on Saturday.

“Update on Lenin release date. The release of Lenin, which was originally scheduled for May 1 will now be postponed... With our dearest Mega Power Star Ram Charan's Peddi arriving on April 30, we believe it is the right time to celebrate cinema together in a positive and healthy environment,” the statement said.

“We all know the bond Ram Charan garu shares with Akhil garu and how he has always been a constant well wisher. This decision comes with utmost respect and regard,” it added.

“We assure you that Lenin will be a complete celebration of cinema packed with every emotion and presented in team's finest form. We are committed to bringing you the best possible experience on the big screen. Thank you for your continued love and support. Team Lenin',” the statement further said.

The film’s music is composed by S. Thaman, with editing by Navin Nooli.