Accountancy, but make it Dhurandhar, man brings mutton to police station, people loot chickpea crops

Man brings mutton to police station

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In a story that proves some problems are “life-or-death,” Tadipatri Town Police Station received a complaint about mutton that would not cook.

Town circle inspector Ananda was left speechless when Sodala, a resident of Putluru Road, arrived with a vessel full of meat.

“Despite nearly 20 attempts, it would not soften or cook properly,” Haji said, describing the meat he bought for Ugadi celebrations.

Haji, hoping for a simple head-meat curry (talakura), realised he was negotiating with a culinary rebel. Out of options, he brought the entire pot to the police station and filed a complaint against the vendor.

The police, no strangers to strange complaints, spoke to the vendor.

CI Ananda got the issue resolved: the vendor replaced the “defective” meat with fresh, edible mutton.

CI Ananda Rao said, the police are committed to addressing citizens' concerns, no matter how unusual they may be.

Trinamool BJP? Assam politics gets weird

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In a move that has political analysts rubbing their eyes, former BJP heavyweight Jayant Das has quit the party after 35 years and launched his own creation: Trinamool BJP.

Because apparently, the solution to political frustration is to mash up two rival parties in one confusing name.

Das filed his nomination as an independent from Assam's Dispur, explaining, “I don’t hate the BJP and never can, but I cannot tolerate Congress-BJP.”

Sure, nothing says “loyalty” like leaving your party over ticket distribution but still keeping its name in your new party. The split came after BJP gave the Dispur ticket to Congress defector Pradyut Bordoloi.

Das had briefly tried AGP in 2013 before returning to BJP in 2014. Even filing his nomination was a thriller: “I have come here very carefully and quietly because anything can happen on the way.”

With Trinamool BJP in the race, Assam voters now get to enjoy a spectacle of former allies turning rivals, party names getting mashed, and all the usual political theatrics.

Bengaluru professor proposes to girl in classroom, student hits him with slipper

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Nothing says professionalism like mixing coursework with courtship in front of a captive audience.

A Bangalore professor on Wednesday thought that a classroom was a perfect venue to propose to a student. The viral video showed that the proposal led to a class outrage with students throwing slippers at the professor, identified as Mohammed Abdul.

A case in point of how to ruin your career in 10 seconds or less.

“I couldn’t resist the immense love given by the batch, and I would like to propose to one of the most important girls in your batch. I shall distribute chocolates to the entire batch.” This was Abdul’s declaration, which he ended by saying “I love you” to the girl.

What Abdul probably imagined: slow claps, a serenade of romantic music by the students erupting with violins, a screenplay for the next Bollywood love story.

What happened instead: whack! The ‘beloved’ girl student and the class began thrashing Abdul, prompting him to flee from the scene.

When questioned later about his earlier statement, Abdul reportedly asked the girl, “Didn’t you say you love me?”

Accountancy, but make it Dhurandhar!

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A plot twist that even examiners failed to see- school exams are in their filmy era and at the forefront is the Dhurandhar craze. Because who sets a paper in 2026 saying ‘A, B and C went into a joint partnership...'

In a viral video that has taken social media by a storm, a teacher went slightly off foot and replaced dull text book names Dhurandhar style...say Rehman Dakait, Uzair Baloch, Hamza Ali Mazari, bye bye Ram, Shyam and Vinod.

Suddenly solving the accounting problem is no more a dry formula but almost like solving a crime thriller.

One question on the paper has Jameel Jamali, SP Aslam, Yalina sharing profits and losses and what happens when Chaudhary decides to retire? What becomes of the net profit sharing ratio? While another has Rahman Dakait dead on 5 December, 2025 (same day as Dhurandhar’s release).

Viewers and social media warriors were left both amused and confused, with one saying "Yha bhi Rahman Dakait ko mar diya?" while another said "Pakka Aditya Dhar ka teacher hoga".

And those who never got a filmy style paper, maybe the next time you walk into your history exam, a Netflix series narration might just be waiting for you.

Jumping jack

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When rumours run ahead of reason, even a petrol pump can turn into a stage.

Amid concerns over a possible diesel shortage linked to the West Asia conflict, a man was filmed attempting a hands-on solution to an invisible problem. In a viral video, he is seen jumping on and shaking his vehicle while it is being refuelled, convinced the exercise will help him fit an extra 7 to 8 litres of diesel.

Times Now reported that the moment was captured during a reporter’s visit to a fuel station where people were being asked about the so-called crisis.

The reporter spotted the man in action and asked him to explain his method. He says he has heard diesel may not be available the next day and was trying to maximise his fill.

When asked if the technique works, he replied with confidence that it does, claiming a difference of several litres. He then continued bouncing on the vehicle as fuel was pumped in.

The clip quickly spread online, drawing a mix of curiosity and ridicule. Among the many reactions, one comment stood out for its brevity and accuracy: ‘Fuel crisis- no, Basic sense crisis- yes.’

Others compared the act to outdated myths like hitting televisions to improve signal, suggesting that some ideas refuse to retire.

Experts, however, have little patience for such improvisation. The Free Press Journal highlighted that modern fuel tanks are designed with ventilation systems that release air and vapour as fuel enters. This ensures the tank fills to its intended capacity without any need for external intervention.

Shaking a vehicle does not create additional space inside the tank. At most, it shifts the fuel that is already there.

People loot chickpea crops

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When CM Nitish Kumar launched his Samridhi (prosperity) yatra at Gaya, this week, he may have thought it would have been a good idea to have cameras record the impoverished but inspired faces, brimming with potential for a newer, better Bihar.

Things took quite the opposite turn, when moments after his speech, people started taking samridhi (prosperity) into their own hands by looting chickpea crops from a neighbouring field.

Law and order also took a backseat in the viral video with police officers also seen rushing to eat the crops.

In the bizarre twist that no one saw coming, the people of Bihar seem to have decided to implement their own ‘economic redistribution.’