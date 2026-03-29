In pics: Queer activists protest transgender bill at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

Protesters gather in large numbers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, March 29, 2026, opposing changes to how transgender people are legally recognised.PTI Photo
Raising slogans and placards, LGBTQIA+ supporters protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, March 29, 2026, against the removal of the right to self-identify gender.PTI Photo
Demonstrators voice concerns over exclusion of non-binary and gender-fluid individuals at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, March 29, 2026.PTI Photo
Protesters display signs criticising a narrower definition of transgender identity at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, March 29, 2026.PTI Photo
Activists oppose mandatory medical and administrative certification during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, March 29, 2026.PTI Photo
Kinnar Akhada Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community during a protest against the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, March 29, 2026.PTI Photo
A participant raises a hand beside a pride flag at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, March 29, 2026, demanding dignity and autonomy in gender recognition.PTI Photo
Community members gather with rainbow flags at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, March 29, 2026, highlighting fears of a rollback of hard-won rights.PTI Photo
Demonstrators chant in unison as protests intensify nationwide, pictured at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, March 29, 2026.PTI Photo