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photo-article-logo Sunday, 29 March 2026

In pics: Queer activists protest transgender bill at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, narrows transgender recognition, favours traditional groups like hijras, and replaces self-identification with medical board and district magistrate approval

Our Web Desk, Agencies Published 29.03.26, 02:52 PM
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Protesters gather in large numbers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, March 29, 2026, opposing changes to how transgender people are legally recognised.

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Raising slogans and placards, LGBTQIA+ supporters protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, March 29, 2026, against the removal of the right to self-identify gender.

PTI Photo
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Demonstrators voice concerns over exclusion of non-binary and gender-fluid individuals at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, March 29, 2026.

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Protesters display signs criticising a narrower definition of transgender identity at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, March 29, 2026.

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Activists oppose mandatory medical and administrative certification during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, March 29, 2026.

PTI Photo
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Kinnar Akhada Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community during a protest against the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, March 29, 2026.

PTI Photo
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A participant raises a hand beside a pride flag at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, March 29, 2026, demanding dignity and autonomy in gender recognition.

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Community members gather with rainbow flags at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, March 29, 2026, highlighting fears of a rollback of hard-won rights.

PTI Photo
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Demonstrators chant in unison as protests intensify nationwide, pictured at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, March 29, 2026.

PTI Photo

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Transgender Rights Protest LGBTQIA+ Community
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