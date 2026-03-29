Iran warns to hit US university campuses in Middle East, Houthis continue military operations

Iran’s Mehr news agency is reporting that one person has been killed and five wounded in a US-Israeli attack on a residential area in a village near the Iranian city of Shaft.

Iran-backed Houthis enter monthlong war

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels entered the monthlong war in the Middle East on Saturday, claiming two missile launches at Israel. About 2,500 US marines arrived in the region. And Pakistan's government said regional powers plan to meet Sunday to discuss how to end the fighting.

The war has threatened global supplies of oil and natural gas, sparked fertiliser shortages and disrupted air travel. Iran's grip on the strategic Strait of Hormuz has shaken markets and prices. The United States and Israel continue to strike Iran, whose retaliatory attacks have targeted Israel and neighbouring Gulf Arab states. More than 3,000 people have been killed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Gulf nations Saturday as his country offers defence help with drones.

The Houthis' entry could further hurt global shipping if they again target vessels in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait off the Red Sea, through which about 12 per cent of the world's trade typically passes.

There could be limited relief after Iran on Friday agreed to allow humanitarian aid and agricultural shipments through the strait following a United Nations request. US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has given Iran until April 6 to reopen the strait.

Witnesses in Tehran reported heavy strikes late Saturday. Israel's military earlier said it targeted Iran's naval weapons production facilities that it would finish attacking essential weapons production sites within "a few days." The US said it has struck more than 11,000 Iranian targets in the war.

Iran fired missiles toward Israel, while air defences early Sunday intercepted missiles and drones across Gulf countries.

Two Israeli strikes early Sunday in the Gaza Strip killed six Palestinians, including three policemen. One attack hit a police checkpoint while another hit a group of people in the southern city of Khan Younis, according to Nasser hospital, which received the bodies. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strikes.

Israel's military said early Sunday that a soldier had been killed while three others were wounded in combat in southern Lebanon. The death raised the total to five Israeli soldiers killed there since the conflict with Hezbollah reignited March 2.