Iran warns to hit US university campuses in Middle East, Houthis continue military operations

1 killed, 5 injured in US-Israeli strike on Iran's Shaft
Iran’s Mehr news agency is reporting that one person has been killed and five wounded in a US-Israeli attack on a residential area in a village near the Iranian city of Shaft.
Iran-backed Houthis enter monthlong war
Iranian-backed Houthi rebels entered the monthlong war in the Middle East on Saturday, claiming two missile launches at Israel. About 2,500 US marines arrived in the region. And Pakistan's government said regional powers plan to meet Sunday to discuss how to end the fighting.
The war has threatened global supplies of oil and natural gas, sparked fertiliser shortages and disrupted air travel. Iran's grip on the strategic Strait of Hormuz has shaken markets and prices. The United States and Israel continue to strike Iran, whose retaliatory attacks have targeted Israel and neighbouring Gulf Arab states. More than 3,000 people have been killed.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Gulf nations Saturday as his country offers defence help with drones.
The Houthis' entry could further hurt global shipping if they again target vessels in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait off the Red Sea, through which about 12 per cent of the world's trade typically passes.
There could be limited relief after Iran on Friday agreed to allow humanitarian aid and agricultural shipments through the strait following a United Nations request. US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has given Iran until April 6 to reopen the strait.
Witnesses in Tehran reported heavy strikes late Saturday. Israel's military earlier said it targeted Iran's naval weapons production facilities that it would finish attacking essential weapons production sites within "a few days." The US said it has struck more than 11,000 Iranian targets in the war.
Iran fired missiles toward Israel, while air defences early Sunday intercepted missiles and drones across Gulf countries.
Two Israeli strikes early Sunday in the Gaza Strip killed six Palestinians, including three policemen. One attack hit a police checkpoint while another hit a group of people in the southern city of Khan Younis, according to Nasser hospital, which received the bodies. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strikes.
Israel's military said early Sunday that a soldier had been killed while three others were wounded in combat in southern Lebanon. The death raised the total to five Israeli soldiers killed there since the conflict with Hezbollah reignited March 2.
Iran warns US campuses in region could be targeted
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard threatened to target US universities in West Asia after saying US-Israeli strikes had destroyed two Iranian universities.
“If the US government wants its universities in the region to be free from retaliation... it must condemn the bombing of the universities in an official statement by 12 noon on Monday, March 30, Tehran time,” said the statement published by Iranian media.
The statement added: “We advise all employees, professors, and students of American universities in the region and residents of their surrounding areas” stay a kilometre away from campuses.
US reportedly preparing for weeks of ground operations
The Washington Post reported that US officials said the Pentagon was preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran.
The Post, citing unnamed officials, said the operations would stop short of a full-scale invasion but would include raids on specific targets.
Targets could include Kharg Island and coastal sites near the Strait of Hormuz, though President Donald Trump has not yet given the go-ahead, according to the newspaper.
There was no immediate comment from the Trump administration.
The report comes as about 2,500 US Marines arrived aboard an amphibious assault ship in the region.
Washington has deployed two Marine contingents of several thousand troops to the Middle East.
The Pentagon also plans to deploy thousands more soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division.
On Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that the US could meet its objectives without ground forces but said some troops were being sent to give Trump "maximum" strategic flexibility.
Major UAE aluminum plant damaged in Iranian strike
Aluminium Bahrain, also known as Alba, confirmed early Sunday that its facilities were targeted in an Iranian attack a day earlier, Bahrain's state news agency reported.
Alba said two people were mildly injured in the attack, adding that it was assessing damage in the facilities.
The confirmation comes after Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they targeted Alba in response to attacks on Iranian steel plants. The IRGC said, without elaborating, that the company had ties to US military and aeronautics firms.
In a statement carried by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, the Guards said they hit an aluminium facility in the UAE and Aluminium Bahrain's main plant, calling both sites "industries affiliated with and connected to the US military and aerospace sectors in the region".