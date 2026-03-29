‘Run Down The City’: In Kolkata, Reble relishes ‘Dhurandhar’ fame, mutton biryani, and dishes out a lit set

Shillong hip-hop artiste Reble is riding a powerful wave. From her breakout moment in Dhurandhar to commanding stages across the country, the 22-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daiaphi Lamare, is quickly becoming one of the most promising new voices in Indian music.

During her recent visit to Kolkata for a gig at Five Mad Men, she sat down with The Telegraph Online for a quick chat about her journey, her growing fan base and her connection to the city.

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Despite being familiar with Kolkata, this visit felt more personal for Reble.

“I had a layover flight once, and I also came to Kolkata once when I was a young girl,” she said, adding, “But I'm very excited today to perform here for the first time. I'm seeing a lot of people, and I'm really excited to see what the city is all about.”

She also revealed a deeper link. “My great-great-grandfather was from here. He was in the Indian Air Force and he came from this city. So I do share my roots here,” she said.

Reble’s rise has been closely tied to the massive success of Dhurandhar by director Aditya Dhar, starring Ranveer Singh, where her tracks like Run Down The City and Naal Nachda have dominated charts.

Reflecting on life after the film’s success, she said, “It's like entering a new territory and having a very mixed fan base now. So it's been good.”

While Bollywood has opened new doors, she is clear about maintaining a balance. “My work is going to be a mix of both my originals and obviously Bollywood as well. But more of my personal work, definitely.”

Her performances are known for blending her independent sound with popular tracks, and Kolkata was no different. When asked what her fans can expect from a performances, she said, “A good set, a celebration of good music by an Indian artiste. I think that's what they can look forward to.”

As a young woman in hip-hop, Reble is also conscious of the importance of representation.

Her message to young girls aspiring to enter the hip-hop world? “You should do it. We need more representation from the female community. We need to show the world that we are capable of doing so much more,” she said.

Having travelled across India, she believes every city leaves its own imprint.

“I have a takeaway from every city,” she said, while adding that Kolkata has already made a mark through its food. “The mutton biryani, oh my goodness. It is so tasty. I could eat it here every day.”