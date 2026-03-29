Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ crosses Rs 1,250-crore mark globally, beats ‘RRR’, ‘KGF 2’

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed the Rs 1,250 crore-mark at the global box office within 10 days of its release.

With this feat, the Ranveer Singh-starrer, which released on March 19, has breezed past the lifetime global collection of S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR and Yash-starrer K.G.F.: Chapter 2.

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According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 had earned Rs 674.17 crore in its extended first week. The second week began with a collection of Rs 41.75 crore nett.

On Saturday, it added Rs 62.85 crore nett to its earnings, taking its domestic net total to Rs 779 crore nett. The domestic gross collection stands at Rs 930 crore. Overseas, it has collected around $34 million (Rs 322 crore), pushing its worldwide total to Rs 1,252 crore.

K.G.F.: Chapter 2 had recorded a global gross collection of Rs 1,215 crore, while RRR had finished with Rs 1,230 crore.

Trade estimates indicate that Dhurandhar 2 is likely to cross the Rs 1,300 crore lifetime figure of its predecessor, Dhurandhar, in the coming days.

The next benchmarks for the film include the Rs 1,800 crore mark reached by Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2: The Rule, and the Rs 2,000 crore mark achieved by Dangal.

Dhurandhar 2 is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. A sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar, it stars Ranveer Singh along with Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil.

The film follows an undercover operation in Pakistan led by Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, who operates under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. Hamza infiltrates a mafia gang in Lyari (Karachai) and takes down terrorist outfits.