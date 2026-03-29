Mamata Banerjee hits back, says Amit Shah should be chargesheeted ‘for his past deeds’

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah released a political 'chargesheet' against the TMC government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that he should be chargesheeted "for his past deeds".

Addressing a poll rally in Purulia, she also claimed that the BJP would stop the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme for women if it comes to power.

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The TMC supremo also alleged that there would be restrictions on people's dietary preferences if the BJP ruled the state.

"If the BJP comes to power, people will not be able to eat fish, meat and eggs. They will stop the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme," Banerjee alleged.

Mamata further alleged that 1.2 crore names of voters have been deleted through SIR ahead of the assembly polls.

The West Bengal chief minister further alleged political provocation behind the recent violence in Murshidabad’s Raghunathganj during a Ram Navami procession, while also criticising the Election Commission for transferring police officers ahead of the polls.

Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress government by releasing a "chargesheet" against Mamata. He said that the forthcoming polls in Bengal is a battle not only for the state but also for the country's security, slamming Mamata Banerjee for allowing infiltrators to enter India easily.

"Mamata Didi has always played the politics of the victim card. Sometimes she talks about her injury, sometimes she abuses the Election Commission. But the people of Bengal now understand Mamata Didi's victim-card politics very well," Shah said at a press briefing in Kolkata.

Shah alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government had not provided land for border fencing despite repeated requests from the Centre and added that the refusal was "politically motivated."

"The TMC government has not provided land for border fencing as they want to create a vote-bank of infiltrators," Shah alleged.

He asserted that the upcoming elections in Bengal will be a choice between "fear and trust", accusing Banerjee of fostering a politics of lies, violence, and corruption over the past 15 years.

Shah also criticised the TMC for failing to deliver on its promise of a "Sonar Bangla," turning Bengal into a hub for criminal syndicates and stifling industrial growth, which he described as a "graveyard for industry."

Elections in Bengal will be held across two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes for both phases scheduled for May 4.