'Final Destination' set to return with seventh instalment

The news comes after the release of it's sixth edition, 'Final Destination Bloodlines', which came out in May this year

PTI Published 09.08.25, 04:59 PM
A still from 'Final Destination Bloodlines'

The "Final Destination" franchise is set to return with the seventh installment.

The news comes after the release of it's sixth edition, "Final Destination Bloodlines", which came out in May this year.

Writer Lori Evans Taylor, who worked on "Bloodlines" as a co writer alongside Gary Busick, will also be returning to pen the screenplay according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle and Toby Emmerich also return to produce the Warner Bros and New Line movie with Warren Zide executive producing.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, "Final Destination Bloodlines" starred Tony Todd, Richard Harmon and Brec Bassinger.

The sixth film revived the 25 year old franchise after a dormant 14 years after the 2011 film "Final Desination 5". The popular horror franchise focuses various protagonists through multiple film who try to beat death after unexplainable premonitions.

Taylor has also written "Cellar Door" and directed "Bed Rest" which stars Melissa Barrera.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

