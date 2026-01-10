Prime Minister Narendra Modi picks Malda to flag off Vande Bharat sleeper, Amrit Bharat Expresses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Malda on January 17 to flag off seven long-distance trains — the first Vande Bharat sleeper and six Amrit Bharat Expresses — which will connect different destinations of India with north Bengal, where the BJP enjoys substantial support.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 30 of 54 seats in north Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Modi is also expected to inaugurate some railway infrastructure projects in the region and address a public meeting in Malda, a district that has around 48 per cent Muslims.

“The Prime Minister will flag off the first Vande Bharat sleeper train of the country, some other trains, and railway projects from Malda. We are making all necessary preparations for the event,” said Shibram Majhi, the chief public relations officer of the Eastern Railway.

The Vande Bharat sleeper will travel between Kamakhya in Assam and Howrah.

Sources said the six Amrit Bharat Expresses would connect different destinations in western and southern India.

The proposed routes are New Jalpaiguri–Nagercoil, New Jalpaiguri-Charlapalli, New Alipurduar-Bangalore, Alipurduar Junction–Panvel, Balurghat-Bangalore and Radhikapur-Bangalore.

“The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the electrification of two stretches, New Cooch Behar-Bamanhat and New Cooch Behar-Boxirhat. He might also inaugurate the refurbished Malda Town and Kamakhyaguri stations, which have been redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme,” said a source.

With the Assembly polls drawing near, the BJP is playing the infrastructure and polarisation cards in north Bengal, especially in districts with a higher concentration of minorities, said political observers.

According to them, the central government is introducing new trains, inaugurating refurbished stations, and announcing additional stops of different trains.

“Impetus is also given to the construction of the new terminal of the Bagdogra airport and highways and bridges to prove the sincerity in improving the region’s connectivity and infrastructure,” said an observer.

“The BJP is also trying to woo the migrant workers, including those from the minority community, by introducing these new trains which would connect to states where thousands of them travel to earn a living,” he added.

On the other hand, state BJP leaders are asking Hindus to unite.

“This has always been a strategy of the BJP to play religious cards and consolidate the votes. Along with the infrastructure card, the party is continuing with its old plan in Malda, like other parts of the state,” said a political veteran.

Travel with PM

Students of some schools in Malda are set to get an opportunity to travel with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and interact with him during the inauguration of the Vande Bharat sleeper on January 17.

As Modi will flag off the train, 36 students from 15 secondary schools will travel with him on the Howrah-bound Vande Bharat Express sleeper train from Malda Town station to New Farakka station, which is in the neighbouring Murshidabad district.

The students, sources said, will be chosen through painting, essay, and speech competitions at the school level.

Deepashri Majumdar, the headmistress of Barlow Girls’ High School, said railway officials had requested schools to conduct the competitions at the earliest.

“We have been informally informed that the selected students will be allowed to spend time with the Prime Minister. We are preparing for the competitions,” she said.

Additional reporting by our Alipurduar Correspondent