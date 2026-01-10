Speeding Audi ploughs into pedestrians in Jaipur, one dead and 16 injured; three accused absconding

A speeding luxury Audi car ran amok in a crowded Jaipur neighbourhood on Friday night, mowing down pedestrians and roadside vendors near Kharabas Circle in the Patrakar Colony area, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others, police said.

The accident occurred around 9.30 pm when the car, allegedly being driven at very high speed, first hit a road divider, went out of control and then rammed into roadside food stalls and carts over a stretch of about 30 metres. Several makeshift kiosks were overturned, parked vehicles were damaged and one car reportedly flipped over, triggering panic in the busy locality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was coming at terrifying speed. People screamed and ran for their lives,” said an eyewitness, adding that the toll could have been far higher had people not managed to scatter in time.

Police said more than 50 people were present near the food stalls when the incident took place. The Audi finally came to a halt after hitting a tree. All the injured were rushed to Jaipuria Hospital by local residents and police teams from nearby police stations.

One of the injured, Ramesh Bairwa, a resident of Bhilwara who worked as a helper at a food stall, later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Four critically injured patients were referred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, while others were either admitted to Jaipuria Hospital, taken to private facilities or discharged after first aid.

Muhana SHO Gurubhupendra Singh said preliminary findings pointed to reckless driving. “The Audi was being driven at a very high speed. There is a strong suspicion that the driver was under the influence of alcohol,” he said. The vehicle has been seized and a detailed investigation is underway.

According to police, four people were travelling in the Audi at the time of the crash and all were allegedly intoxicated. One occupant, identified as Pappu, a resident of Renwal, was detained at the spot after being caught by locals, while the other three fled. One of the absconding accused is a Jaipur Police constable, police said.

During questioning, Pappu told police that the Audi was being driven by Dinesh Ranwa, a solar businessman from Churu, and claimed that the car was involved in street racing with another vehicle moments before the crash. The second car allegedly turned back and fled after the Audi lost control.

Police said the Audi, which was purchased around three months ago and is registered in the name of Daman Diu Ramakrishna Charitable Trust, was badly damaged in the incident. Mobile phones belonging to the occupants were recovered from inside the vehicle and are being examined.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the death and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured. Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar visited Jaipuria Hospital to enquire about the condition of those hurt.

Search operations are underway to trace and arrest the absconding accused, police said.