‘O’ Romeo’ teaser: Shahid Kapoor’s action hero is stylish, unpredictable and eccentric

The upcoming Vishaal Bhardwaj directorial is set to release in theatres in February

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.01.26, 11:51 AM
Shahid Kapoor in ‘O’ Romeo’

Shahid Kapoor in ‘O’ Romeo’ YouTube

Actor Shahid Kapoor exudes style and swag as Romeo in the first-look teaser of his upcoming film O’ Romeo, dropped by the makers on Saturday.

The one-minute-13-second-long video offers a glimpse into Shahid’s world. He plays a fearless and eccentric man who lives on a boat and takes down enemies with effortless swag.

The clip also introduces characters of Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey and Disha Patani.

“A peek into the world of #ORomeo - Out Now!,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Directed by Vishaal Bhardwaj, the film also stars Triptii Dimri, and Farida Jalal in key roles and will feature Disha Patani in a special appearance.

Shahid wrapped up filming O’Romeo in August 2025. He marked the occasion by penning a note on Instagram, expressing his excitement as he is collaborating with Bhardwaj for the fourth time.

Vishal and Shahid have previously collaborated on Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014) and Rangoon (2017).

O’Romeo marks Triptii’s first collaboration with Vishal and Shahid.

Shahid was last seen in Rosshan Andrrews’s Deva, where he shared the screen with Pooja Hegde. He will also be sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in an upcoming sequel of Cocktail.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O’Romeo is set to hit theatres on February 13.

