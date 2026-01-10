Operation Sindoor exposed Pakistan’s failures, forced constitutional changes: CDS Chauhan

India’s Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said that Operation Sindoor compelled Pakistan to rush through constitutional amendments, reflecting that the operation did not go well for the neighbouring country.

Speaking at the Pune Public Policy Festival, Chauhan said the developments amounted to an acknowledgement of serious shortcomings uncovered during the operation, which he described as “only on pause”.

“The changes which have been brought about in Pakistan, including the constitutional amendment done hurriedly, are actually an acknowledgement of the fact that everything didn’t go well for them in this operation,” he said.

Chauhan said the amendment to Article 243 of Pakistan’s Constitution had led to major changes in its higher defence organisation, including the abolition of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the creation of a Chief of Defence Forces post.

On India’s own military reforms, Chauhan said the government has extended the deadline for establishing joint theatre commands to May 30, 2026, though the armed forces aim to complete the process earlier.

However, Pakistan has also stated that this post can be created only by the Chief of Army Staff, which goes against the basic principle of jointness, General Chauhan said.

"That is one major change. The second change is the creation of a National Strategy Command. On that front, things may work well from their perspective. Earlier, they had also created an Army Rocket Forces Command. From both conventional and strategic standpoints, this may strengthen their capabilities. What they have essentially done is concentrate power by creating these new structures," the CDS pointed out.

"Today, the Army Chief will be responsible for land operations, joint operations with the Navy and Air Force through the CDF, as well as strategic and nuclear matters. The creation of the Rocket Forces Command adds another important layer. This, in some ways, reflects a land-centric mindset," he said on the changes made by Pakistan.

These are the reasons why these changes were undertaken, and these are essentially the changes that have been implemented, he added.

"For those who may not regularly follow such developments, or may not fully understand what 'strategic forces' mean, it refers primarily to nuclear forces or nuclear weapons," the general pointed out.

He said several operational lessons, particularly relating to higher defence organisation, needed to be incorporated after Operation Sindoor.

Drawing on experiences from recent military engagements, including the Uri surgical strikes, the Doklam and Galwan standoffs, the Balakot air strike and Operation Sindoor, he said Indian armed forces have often operated through innovative, situation-specific command arrangements.

"What we are now working towards is evolving a standardised system that will be applicable across all contingencies," the Chief of Defence Staff said.