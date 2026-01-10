ECI launches 'Book-a-Call with BLO' service for voters during UP electoral roll revision till Feb 6

The Election Commission of India has launched a “Book-a-Call with BLO” facility to improve voter access during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, with claims and objections open until February 6, 2026.

Under the initiative, voters can book a phone call with their booth level officer to seek assistance on inclusion, deletion or correction of electoral roll details.

The service is available through voters.eci.gov.in and the ECINET mobile application. After logging in with a registered mobile number or completing OTP-based sign-up, voters can schedule a call using their EPIC or reference number, or by entering constituency and booth details. The BLO is required to respond within 48 hours.

The draft electoral roll published on Tuesday excluded 2.89 crore voters while retaining 12.55 crore names.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa urged voters to make full use of the facility during the revision process.

According to the SIR Daily Bulletin issued by the chief electoral officer, the claims and objections period under the SIR will remain open from January 6 to February 6, 2026.

During this window, eligible voters may submit claims for inclusion and objections for deletion of names from the draft electoral rolls by following the prescribed procedures.

The Election Commission said names will be added to the final electoral roll only after completion of verification and receipt of the requisite declarations. The bulletin noted that political parties have appointed booth level agents (BLAs) to collect claims (Form 6) and objections (Form 7) from the public and submit them with the required declarations, adding that generic complaints without prescribed forms or declarations are not counted.

As per the bulletin, claims and objections were received from national and state parties against the draft electoral roll comprising 12,55,56,025 electors. Till Friday, among national parties, the Bahujan Samaj Party submitted 1,53,469 claims for inclusion and 19 objections for exclusion, while the Bharatiya Janata Party filed 1,60,605 inclusion claims and 1,214 objections. The Indian National Congress submitted 94,591 inclusion claims and 19 objections, and the Aam Aadmi Party filed 5,262 inclusion claims.

Among state parties, the Samajwadi Party submitted 1,56,972 inclusion claims and 82 objections, while Apna Dal (S) filed 5,397 inclusion claims.

The bulletin also said that after publication of the draft rolls, 32,290 claims and objections were received directly from electors for inclusion.